Teenage Norwich goalkeeper Daniel Barden could fill in for Michael McGovern

Norwich teenager Daniel Barden could make his full league debut in the home game against Barnsley.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper stepped off the bench in Tuesday night’s home draw with QPR after Michael McGovern sustained a muscle injury.

McGovern has started in Norwich’s last nine matches in place of first-choice stopper Tim Krul, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury.

German midfielder Marco Stiepermann (ear infection) could return to contention, while Przemyslaw Placheta, Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez, Bali Mumba and Adam Idah are still out.

Barnsley will be without Alex Mowatt, George Miller, Brad Collins and Conor Chaplin for the trip.

Boss Valerien Ismael confirmed at his press conference that the quartet would miss out due to Covid-19 related issues.

Jordan Williams has been sidelined since November with knee and hamstring problems but will be assessed, while fellow defender Aapo Halme remains unavailable after missing the last four games due to a toe injury.

Jasper Moon made his first senior appearance off the bench in Tuesday night’s derby win at Rotherham and is hoping to feature again.