Sam Finley set for Fleetwood return against Ipswich

Fleetwood could have Sam Finley available again for their match against Ipswich on Saturday.

Finley missed the 1-1 draw at Crewe on Boxing Day with a knock but the postponement of Thursday’s match against Doncaster has given the midfielder extra time to recover.

Defender Sam Stubbs is continuing his recovery from knee surgery while Joel Coleman is rehabilitating a hamstring problem, but Ched Evans will not be considered for disciplinary reasons.

Forward Ged Garner is available after being recalled from loan at Gateshead, with the 22-year-old signing a new Fleetwood contract this week.

Ipswich have not played since a 2-1 win over Burton on December 15 and continue to face a host of problems following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

A total of 10 players have been self-isolating – eight after testing positive and two due to cases within their household – with the club’s training ground closed, and manager Paul Lambert plus his assistant Lee O’Neill are among those feeling the effects.

An injury list in double figures could begin to ease with James Wilson, Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse (all knee), Jon Nolan (calf) and Freddie Sears (hamstring) nearing a return along with Kane Vincent-Young.

However, Teddy Bishop (ankle), Keanan Bennetts (groin), Gwion Edwards and James Norwood (both hamstring) are not yet back in training.