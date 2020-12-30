No worries for Accrington as they return to action against Portsmouth

Accrington have reported no new injury problems as they look to resume their season at home to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Stanley have not played since a goalless draw with Blackpool on December 19.

Games against Sunderland and Doncaster were postponed due to coronavirus cases within their opponents’ respective camps.

The enforced break has allowed some injury problems to clear as Ross Sykes and Tariq Uwakwe, who returned as unused substitutes against Blackpool, continued to build up their fitness.

Portsmouth have likewise been out of action over the usually busy festive period after being struck by the virus, having not played since a 2-0 win at Hull on December 18.

The club’s training ground only reopened on Monday after five positive tests within the squad forced a deep clean.

Those five players remain in self-isolation. Jack Whatmough is due to be the first to return, but the other four remain unnamed.

Lee Brown is also nearing a return from a hamstring injury.