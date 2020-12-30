Kenneth Zohore could return for Millwall

On-loan Millwall striker Kenneth Zohore could make his return from an ankle injury against Coventry.

The Lions have not played since a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on December 19 due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

Despite the extended break, the Sky Blues clash will still come too soon for Connor Mahoney, who is stepping up his fitness after a long-term quad injury which has kept him sidelined since the start of November.

Billy Mitchell will also remain on Gary Rowett’s long-term injury list.

Coventry boss Mark Robins will look to end his side’s four-match winless run.

City will check on Gervane Kastaneer after he missed the last two matches with a muscle problem.

Striker Tyler Walker is set to be sidelined once again after he sustained a calf strain against Sheffield Wednesday on December 19.

Defender Michael Rose (groin) and goalkeeper Marko Marosi (cheek) remain out.