Bolton defender Peter Kioso suspended against Crawley

Bolton will be without the suspended Peter Kioso for the visit of Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

Kioso was due to serve a one-game ban for his red card at Carlisle on Boxing Day in Tuesday’s match against Morecambe but that fixture was postponed due to coronavirus cases within the Shrimpers camp.

Lloyd Isgrove will be pushing for a start after his strong performance in the 3-3 draw at Brunton Park.

Midfielder Arthur Gnahoua remains out following a dislocated shoulder.

Crawley remain without Tarryn Allarakhia as he serves the second game of his three-match ban.

Town come into the game on the back of Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Forest Green, a result which saw them go all the way through December unbeaten.

There was no involvement in that match for Josh Doherty, who has resumed training after a month out with a hamstring problem.

Striker Reece Grego-Cox and on-loan goalkeeper Tom McGill also remain sidelined.