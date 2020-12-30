Neville’s Twitter return and Virgil’s gym buddy – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.

Football

Virgil Van Dijk and Clarence Seedorf were in the gym together.

The England Women boss returned to Twitter.

Forget the Vaccine and United being second in the league the biggest news of the day is @Fizzer181 ( Philip Neville ) is back on Twitter . Welcome back Philip Avicii – Hey Brother https://t.co/jHCq1qudcD via @YouTube — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 30, 2020 Hello Gary https://t.co/YoFWsqB6P2 — Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) December 30, 2020

Welcome back, Phil.

Ohh I've missed this Harry https://t.co/4poXGQIyLq — Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) December 30, 2020

He wasn’t happy with the Tottenham-Fulham postponement.

Nice drive to Spurs and back today 👌 — Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) December 30, 2020

Gary Neville was not impressed with talk of a two-week ‘circuit breaker’ for the Premier League. And Jack Grealish agreed!

Bang on!! 👍🏻 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 30, 2020

The Covid confusion was certainly getting to Jose Mourinho.

Leeds, Manchester United and Burnley celebrated signing off 2020 in style.

😄 All smiles as we leave 2020 behind with last night's win! pic.twitter.com/u23j1XVoxw — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 30, 2020 A man who knows all about late winners 😏 Good morning, Reds! 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/AQdMa8vzGS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2020 𝔾𝕠𝕠𝕕 𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕘, ℂ𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕥𝕤. 😁 pic.twitter.com/aTWehM8bgu — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 30, 2020

Theo Walcott hopes goal-shy Southampton can kick on in 2021.

A frustrating point at St. Mary’s last night. Work to do ahead of Monday. Stay safe over New Year everyone, let’s hope 2021 is a better one. @SouthamptonFC pic.twitter.com/TiFvGoIVts — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) December 30, 2020

Didier Drogba remembered his glory days at Chelsea.

Happy birthday, Ollie Watkins.

Happy 𝟮𝟱𝘁𝗵 birthday, Ollie Watkins! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/CWcB3AcwfK — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 30, 2020

Whose head?

Blink and you’ve missed it.

Some serious pace on display at a misty ATC 😳🌫 Can you tell which Red wins this footrace? 🏁#MUFC @HarryMaguire93 pic.twitter.com/Hmvx3D7mMs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2020

Ben Foster must have had words as Etienne Capoue left Watford for Villarreal!

I told you I was gonna have words after Caps parked in my charging bay! 😡 The Cycling GK don’t mess about you know 💪 Only joking. 😉 Adieu, Caps. What a player. All the best at @VillarrealCF 👍 pic.twitter.com/oKpVpbXZcR — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) December 30, 2020

Darts

After Gary Anderson’s fiery interview the other day, are you watching Corrie or the Darts?!

Strong start from Weatherfield ace Gail Platt as she makes an early entry into the Rovers Return Inn 👀 On the other side, Gary Anderson has taken the first set. pic.twitter.com/nN58U8rg0b — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2020

John Part could not contain himself.

Fallon Sherrock had company.

😘 Squirtle, keeps me company on cold days like this 🥶 pic.twitter.com/BhhmGxllaO — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) December 30, 2020

Cricket

England’s Test captain turned 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

David Willey enjoyed his family snow day.

Kevin Pietersen boasted about his son’s wildlife photography skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 (@kp24) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 (@kp24)

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes had a delivery from the ICC.

Thank You @ICC 🏏 pic.twitter.com/7zb1LbXOEG — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 30, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

A big award for David Warner.

Athletics

Joe Wicks went for a run with Sir Mo Farah.

Smashing my 5km PB today with @Mo_Farah 🙌🏽 Thank you Mo. That was the hardest run of my life 🥵 pic.twitter.com/UnKitXmSa2 — Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) December 30, 2020

Golf

Justin Rose wished a happy birthday to a fellow golfing great.

Lee Westwood was back in the swing of things.

Got the clubs out for the first time since Dubai. ⛳️👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/aK6x25M02t — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) December 30, 2020

Get thinking.

Describe 2020 in 5 words using golf terminology… pic.twitter.com/PInunIbvzv — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 30, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton is a proud uncle.

The love I have experienced as an uncle has been so special and profound. I am so proud of my sister for bringing these two beautiful angels into the world and I’m so proud to be their uncle. They’ve filled what has sometimes been such an empty year with love and laughter. pic.twitter.com/hOeaPreD65 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 30, 2020

Tennis

Johanna Konta looked ahead.

Thinking of Summer pic.twitter.com/fXMhwNe0c8 — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) December 30, 2020

MMA

Conor McGregor looked mean.