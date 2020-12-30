Jaakko Oksanen could start for AFC Wimbledon against Lincoln

AFC Wimbledon will be looking to bring an end to their five-match winless run when Lincoln visit Plough Lane.

Brentford loanee Jaakko Oksanen could be in line for a place in the starting XI after coming through 45 minutes against Oxford on Boxing Day.

The 20-year-old had been sidelined since October with an ankle issue and could be in contention for a starting place after a week of recovery.

Ollie Palmer is set to lead the line once again after being recalled to the starting line-up on Boxing Day.

Lincoln captain Liam Bridcutt has an outside chance of being included in Michael Appleton’s matchday squad.

Bridcutt’s last game was against Swindon on November 24 due to injury, but took part in the warm-up on Boxing Day and could be involved for their first game of the new calendar year.

However, manager Appleton has put the emphasis on his return for the clash with Peterborough on January 9.

Conor McGrandles faces a longer spell on the sidelines with a calf problem.