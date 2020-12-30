Kane Wilson likely to miss out for Forest Green again

Forest Green defender Kane Wilson is still likely to be unavailable for the League Two clash with Oldham after almost a month in the treatment room.

Liam Kitching has not been training with the first-team squad due to a groin complaint.

Odin Bailey’s loan spell from Birmingham came to an end with the 2-1 defeat by Crawley, but boss Mark Cooper is hopeful he will return to his club.

Taylor Allen’s loan spell at Leamington has been continued with Rovers able to bring him back at 24 hours notice now that he has passed the 28-day mark.

Oldham are missing midfielder Bobby Grant for the trip to Gloucestershire because of suspension.

Grant is serving the second game of his three-match ban for being sent off in the 2-1 home defeat by Harrogate on Boxing Day.

Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson are recovering from their hamstring injuries but the Rovers clash may come too soon for their return.

Striker George Blackwood remains in the treatment room following a complication in his recovery from injury.