Thomas Frank: Brentford’s experience is starting to show

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says the extra experience his players gained from last season’s brush with promotion has made them a better side.

But he insisted the attitude, intensity and togetherness of his squad would always be underpinned by a humble approach that will keep their feet on the ground.

Frank watched the Bees come from behind to end Bournemouth’s eight-hour plus run without conceding in an enthralling 2-1 win, after goals from Henrik Dalsgaard and Tariqe Fosu cancelled out Dominic Solanke’s early opener.

“We might have gone 15 games unbeaten, but we are humble and we rely on togetherness because no team in the world will achieve anything if they are not together,” said the Dane.

“This group of players have been together for one-and-a-half years now. They had a fantastic season last time and were unlucky, but they are more experienced now individually and as a group and it shows in their performances.”

Frank admitted he was concerned when Bournemouth started like a train in the first 20 minutes, but was delighted with the reaction of his side.

He said: “Bournemouth were quick, moved the ball well and pressed us and we couldn’t get in the game, but we showed solidity and stability and grew into it. We knew it would be a good and tight game between two good sides.

“I said at half-time that we needed to show more character and attitude if we wanted to win a game like this. After half-time we showed that – they even changed their system, so it was a good way to end the year.”

Cherries boss Jason Tindall rued his side’s inability to make a breakthrough in an explosive first 20 minutes.

He said: “We were very good and created some excellent opportunities but we didn’t take the ones we had and got punished for the two defensive errors we made – that was the difference.

“It was really disappointing because we’ve been good defensively and for large parts we were tonight. We conceded from a corner for the first time this season and the second goal was unlike us, and that’s what is frustrating.”

He felt Bournemouth should have left west London with something, and said: “We’ve ended up losing a game we should have got something out of…but hopefully it’s a blip because I don’t think we deserved to lose the game based on chances.

“We will dust ourselves down and go to Stoke and put in a performance capable of winning the game.

“It was a game between two good teams that set themselves up to win. We’ve come across a lot of sides that want to make it difficult, but fair play to Brentford they have done well this season and they try to win games.”

Tindall added: “If we have a good second half to the season we will be there or thereabouts. We want to achieve promotion and we’re in a good place to do that.”