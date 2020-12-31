Grimsby midfielder Max Wright in contention to feature against Cambridge

Max Wright is in contention to return for Grimsby in their Sky Bet League Two clash against Cambridge.

Midfielder Wright has missed Grimsby’s recent matches through a muscle injury but he is back in full training and could be available for selection.

Sean Scannell and James Hanson remain doubtful, while goalkeeper James McKeown is self-isolating so will miss Saturday’s game.

Paul Hurst will take charge of Grimsby after agreeing a deal to return for second managerial spell.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could find a place in his starting line-up for Idris El Mizouni.

The Tunisia international, on loan from Ipswich, played the final 12 minutes in the U’s 1-0 defeat against Stevenage on Tuesday, having missed the previous three matches.

Liam O’Neil (hamstring) and Hiram Boateng (shoulder) are sidelined.

Bonner’s side have slipped to eighth in the table following two defeats in their last three outings.