Alex Pattison available for Wycombe’s clash with Middlesbrough

Wycombe can welcome back Alex Pattison for the visit of his former club Middlesbrough.

Midfielder Pattison has completed a three-match ban after he was sent off against Bournemouth a fortnight ago.

The Blues have no new injury worries following Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Cardiff.

Defender Ryan Tafazolli put his injury problems behind him with a goal on his first appearance since September and should be involved again.

Jonny Howson and Ashley Fletcher are closing in on returns for Middlesbrough.

Midfielder Howson and striker Fletcher are back in training after spells out with hamstring injuries.

The trip to Buckinghamshire probably comes too soon but Howson could return against Brentford in the FA Cup next week, with Fletcher a further week behind.

Marcus Tavernier is set for a recall after dropping to the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.