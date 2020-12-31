Walsall likely to be without Rory Holden again for Carlisle’s visit

Rory Holden is set to be sidelined again when Walsall host Carlisle.

Midfielder Holden has been absent for the last two matches after suffering a knee injury in training, and Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke is resigned to being without the Northern Irishman this weekend.

Callum Cockerill-Mollett will also be unavailable.

Walsall are bidding to bounce back from two consecutive losses to Salford and Scunthorpe over the festive period.

Carlisle will be without captain Nick Anderton for the trip.

The left-back is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone on Christmas Day who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Jon Mellish and Gavin Reilly are likely to be absent again. Gime Toure has returned to France for personal reasons.

Dean Furman could return after picking up a knock while playing for the reserves last week, but loan signing Connor Malley (foot) remains out.