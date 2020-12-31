Swansea sweating on fitness of Ryan Bennett

Swansea fear defender Ryan Bennett could be set for a spell on the sidelines ahead of their clash with Watford at the Liberty Stadium.

Defender Bennett will be assessed after being forced off with a hamstring injury in Wednesday’s goalless draw against Reading, and 20-year-old Joel Latibeaudiere will deputise if Kyle Naughton has not recovered from an oblique injury.

Kasey Palmer and Yan Dhanda are competing for a start should head coach Steve Cooper decide to freshen up his midfield with the holiday games coming thick and fast.

Wales Under-21 striker Liam Cullen remains out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Watford travel to south Wales refreshed after their midweek game was postponed due to coronavirus cases in the Millwall squad.

New boss Xisco Munoz is unlikely to make many changes after winning his first game in charge against Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich.

But Etienne Capoue has to be replaced after the French midfielder joined Spanish side Villarreal on Wednesday to end his five-and-a-half-year Hornets stay.

Nathaniel Chalobah or Will Hughes will replace Capoue with injured pair Domingos Quina and Tom Dele-Bashiru still absent.