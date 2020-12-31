Andy Murray withdraws from Delray Beach Open

Andy Murray has pulled out of what was due to be his first tournament of the season in Florida next week, the PA news agency understands.

The former world number one accepted a wild card into the Delray Beach Open and had been due to play his first match next Friday.

Murray’s decision is understood not to be anything concerning regarding his fitness.

😀 @andy_murray accepts wildcard to @DelrayBeachOpen to start his season What are your predictions for Andy's 2021? pic.twitter.com/UIItimEbND — LTA (@the_LTA) December 27, 2020

He has been given a wild card for the Australian Open and will travel Down Under in mid-January before a period of quarantine prior to the start of the first grand slam of 2021 on February 8.

Australia has strict protocols regarding entry to the country and travelling to the USA first, where coronavirus cases remain high, could potentially jeopardise his plans.

British number one Dan Evans has also pulled out of Delray Beach and the pair will continue to prepare in London ahead of the new season.

There appears reason for optimism regarding Murray’s prospects for 2021 after he defeated both Evans and Cameron Norrie at the recent Battle of the Brits event.