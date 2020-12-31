No new worries for Newcastle ahead of Leicester clash

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has no fresh selection problems ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles and striker Allan Saint-Maximin remain on the sidelines as they recover from the after-effects of the club’s coronavirus outbreak, with the defender likely to reappear first.

Paul Dummett missed Wednesday night’s goalless draw with Liverpool through illness and fellow full-back Javier Manquillo has not played since November 27, but Callum Wilson (ankle) returned against the Reds and Martin Dubravka (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (groin) and Jeff Hendrick (illness) were unused substitutes. Midfielder Ryan Fraser (groin) is still out.

Leicester will need to check on the fitness of playmaker James Maddison, but Brendan Rodgers is expected to recall the majority of his key players at Newcastle.

Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy were on the bench against Crystal Palace on Monday due to rotation and are set to be back in the starting XI this weekend.

Maddison and Wesley Fofana (both knee) missed out on the trip to London completely, but have been in training and could feature although Cengiz Under (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (groin) remain absent.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Lewis, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie, Murphy, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Morgan, Soyuncu, Fuchs, Castagne, Thomas, Gray, Tielemans, Amartey, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Albrighton, Mendy, Barnes, Vardy, Iheanacho, Slimani, Perez.