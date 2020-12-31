Rotherham boosted by returning players against Cardiff

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has three unnamed players back in training after a period of self-isolation for the home game with Cardiff.

Warne put out a depleted side against Barnsley on Tuesday – the Millers lost 2-1 to their Yorkshire rivals – after their previous two games had been called off following a pre-Christmas Covid-19 outbreak in the camp.

Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) and Clark Robertson (metatarsal) will miss out against Cardiff, but the pair are set to return to training next week.

Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Kieran Sadlier (ankle) and Joe Mattock (ankle) also remain sidelined.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison misses out after being injured in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Wycombe.

Morrison posted a picture on social media on Wednesday with his right leg in a protective boot, and Cardiff are waiting for the swelling to go down to discover the extent of the injury.

Harry Wilson is carrying a few knocks from the Wycombe game and the Wales forward will be assessed, along with a couple of his team-mates, before Cardiff head north.

Kieffer Moore (hamstring), Lee Tomlin (groin) and on-loan Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) are still unavailable.