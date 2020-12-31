Jonny Evans signs new deal at Leicester

Jonny Evans has agreed a new two-and-a-half-year deal at Leicester.

The defender, who was out of contract at the end of the season, had been expected to sign fresh terms at the King Power Stadium and has now committed his future to the Foxes.

Leicester are third in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Liverpool, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle.

Evans told LCFC.com: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed. I’m delighted to commit myself to the club, and delighted the club have committed themselves to me.

“I’ve loved it here since the first day I came in. It’s a great atmosphere around the place and it’s a club with a lot of ambition.

“The players are ambitious and the signings that they’ve made over the years, they’ve signed young, hungry players and it’s been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it.”

Three-time Premier League winner Evans joined the Foxes from West Brom for £3.5million in 2018.

The 32-year-old has made 89 appearances for the club, scoring three times.