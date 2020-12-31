Harrogate boss Simon Weaver set to stick with same players against Cheltenham

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver could stick with the team which started the abandoned game against Carlisle when his side face Cheltenham in Sky Bet League Two.

The Sulphurites’ midweek clash with the Cumbrians was called off after just 10 minutes of play amid freezing conditions and Weaver appears to have no fresh selection concerns.

Defender Will Smith will not return until mid-January after injuring his back and tearing hamstring tendons in a nasty fall at the start of November.

Dan Jones and Jack Emmett also remain sidelined as Town seek to end four straight home defeats in all competitions.

Matty Blair and Liam Sercombe will be absent for Cheltenham at Wetherby Road.

Defender Blair suffered a hamstring problem during Tuesday’s draw at Colchester, while midfielder Sercombe was also forced off injured in that game.

Sean Long (hip) and Conor Thomas (calf) have returned to training and could feature.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders remains unavailable due to a leg issue.