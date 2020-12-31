Joe Martin returns from suspension for Northampton

Northampton will welcome back defender Joe Martin from suspension for the Sky Bet League One game with Sunderland.

Martin has completed a three-game ban following his red card in the 2-1 defeat to Crewe on December 12.

Alan Sheehan and Jack Sowerby returned from injury to start on Tuesday as the Cobblers ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Gillingham.

Scott Pollock (groin) and Joseph Mills (knee) will be assessed as they work their way back from long-term injuries.

Sunderland are preparing to return to action for the first time in more than two weeks after a coronavirus outbreak caused their last three fixtures to be postponed.

Defenders Luke O’Nien (shoulder) and Denver Hume (hamstring) have returned to training but are not expected to feature.

Jordan Willis, Lynden Gooch and Aiden O’Brien each played through the pain barrier in the Black Cats’ last game – a 1-1 draw against Wimbledon on December 15 – and are likely to be involved.

Defender Arbenit Xhemajli (knee) and midfielder Josh Scowen (shin) remain out.