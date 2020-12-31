Ryan Christie eager to help Celtic get a ‘bit of revenge’ over Rangers

Ryan Christie insists Celtic are looking to avenge October’s Old Firm defeat when they face Rangers on Saturday and he is desperate to be part of it.

The Hoops attacking midfielder was sidelined due to Covid-19 issues when the Light Blues won 2-0 in the Premiership at Parkhead.

Christie is back in the side and helped Neil Lennon’s men to a 3-0 win over

Dundee United at Parkhead on Wednesday which kept the champions 16 points behind league leaders Rangers with three games in hand.

The Scotland international denies the visit to Govan is a must-win game for the visitors but is instead, primarily, the chance to make amends for the home defeat to their bitter rivals.

Ryan Christie scores Celtic’s first goal during the Scottish League Cup Final against Hearts.

He said: “No, we’ve still got plenty of games to go. There is still half a season to go.

“Obviously to win the derby, first and foremost, and get a bit of revenge for the first derby when there were a lot of different factors.

“We are desperate to win it but coming out the other side, there are still plenty of games still to be played to find out who’s won the league.

“It was frustrating watching it from home, the way it panned out the last time.

“There were a few boys that missed out on that game that will be desperate to be involved in this one, and get a taste of it for the first time this season and we are desperate to come out on top of it.”

The defeat by Rangers sent Celtic in to a spiral of just two wins in 12 but Lennon’s side have won their last six matches and Christie is pleased with the turnaround in form.

He said: “We are scoring goals and keeping them out the other end.

“Obviously when we went through that that little dip in form, we knew it was only going to take a slight turn and we’d be back at it as long as we kept to what we know, kept working hard.

“So we’ve done that, we’re out of the way of it, and out the other side of it and now want to kick on.”