Robert Lewandowski reflects on successful year – New Year’s Eve sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from the last day of 2020.

Football

2020 wasn’t a great year for most – but it turned out OK for Robert Lewandowski.

And Lucy Bronze!

2020; a challenging year for everyone but we’ve all learnt so much. I was very proud of our achievements at both @OLfeminin and @ManCityWomen 🏆🥇 Sending love to everyone and wishing you all a very Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/dRW8HjBqg3 — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) December 31, 2020

Happy birthday, Sir Alex.

The 🐐 doesn’t even cover it, what a man. Happy birthday king 👑 https://t.co/HITojfRghc — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 31, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Cantona (@ericcantona) I always Kept The Boss up to speed with the R&B/Hip Hop scene… I know he always appreciated that!! 😆 Happy Birthday Boss#Legend#Diddy pic.twitter.com/xwOpIrisqk — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 31, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Schmeichel (@pschmeichel1)

And to Steve Bruce.

A haircut to end the year for Paul Pogba.

Not much change at the top of Premier League to end 2020.

2020 ends as it started with Liverpool top of the #PL 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZwxWHGQfQd — Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2020

Look who’s back in training Villa fans.

Jumping into 2021.

A new addition to the Kane family.

Our beautiful boy has arrived. 29/12/2020. Louis Harry Kane. I couldn’t be more proud of my wife Kate. Special way to finish the year. Happy new year everyone. 💙👶🏼🎉 pic.twitter.com/hHiNI2vclX — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 31, 2020

Cricket

Steve Smith was honoured with a huge accolade.

Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I’ve had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me 🏏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wdWWNynnce — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 31, 2020

Michael Vaughan started the Ashes fighting talk.

Kevin or Dylan?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 (@kp24) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 (@kp24)

Kane Williamson timed his ascent perfectly.

We have a new No.1, folks! ⬆️ Kane Williamson rises to the top⬆️ Ajinkya Rahane jumps to No.6 Latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings 👉 https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/rhmfe8jpUd — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2020

David Warner x acting.

Darts

Barry is “chuffed to bits”.

I’m thrilled to receive the O B E in the New Years honours. Thanks for all your kind remarks and a special thanks to all the teams at Matchroom and the thousands of sportsmen and women I’ve worked with over the years that made this award possible. I’m chuffed to bits !! — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) December 31, 2020

Rugby League

England captain Steph Houghton congratulated Rob Burrow on his MBE.

Huge Congratulations to @Rob7Burrow on your MBE! 🤩So deserved for the rugby league legend you are but your constant pushing for awareness+cure for MND along with @DarbyRimmerMND + @MNDoddie5 … these men are the real superstars! Please stay safe everyone! ❤️ — Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) December 31, 2020

Athletics

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill enjoyed her last run of 2020.

Formula One

Nico Hulkenburg was reflecting on 2020.

thinking about this year and for sure the #hulkenback 2.0 was my special sporting moment .. finishing P8 and becoming driver of the day after no practice session and P20 on the Grid 🤠.. still a bit unreal, like all that happened in 2020 🤔 take care & stay positive everyone! pic.twitter.com/VW6KXTdlET — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) December 31, 2020

Romain Grosjean has seen enough fire for one year!

I may avoid playing woth fireworks tonight…🙈🙈🙈 — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 31, 2020

Golf

Throwback from Henrik Stenson.