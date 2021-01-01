Callum McGregor claims Celtic are getting back to best form

Callum McGregor believes Celtic are getting back to their best as they prepare to begin 2021 with a trip to Old Firm rivals Rangers.

The 2-0 defeat to the Light Blues at Parkhead in October began a poor run of form which saw the Hoops win only two games in 12 with some fans protesting for change outside the stadium.

However, boss Neil Lennon has turned it around with six wins in a row and they go to Ibrox on Saturday sitting 16 points behind Premiership leaders Rangers with three games in hand.

And, according to stand-in skipper McGregor, Celtic are on their way to top form.

The Scotland midfielder said: “We are getting there. We have scored goals. We are probably not just as free-flowing as we have been recently but we have created chances so it is just a case of putting the chances away.

“So we are starting to get there, we look good, the shape is decent and we are starting to look more solid as well.

“We are on a decent run and we are looking forward to the game.

“We have certainly built a wee bit of momentum going into the game so we are looking forward to it.

“We came through a difficult period and managed to get back on track.

“We have completed the season from last year (with a delayed 2020 William Hill Scottish Cup final win over Hearts) which is a nice wee boost but there is a lot of football to be played and it starts again on Saturday.”

The famous old fixture will be played behind closed doors as it was at Celtic Park in October as the ban on supporters due to the coronavirus crisis continues.

McGregor said: “It was a bit strange. Obviously you associate the fixture with the fans and the thrill of the game.

“It is a little bit different but we have had enough time to adjust to the empty stadiums and trying to get the intensity of the game right.

“Both teams are obviously trying to win the game and we need to expect a really strong Rangers side. These games are always difficult.

“You have to be at your best to win the game, I think that has been shown in the last three or four years.

“If you are not quite right you will get done and that is the same for us.

“We go into the game with confidence high and we have scored a few goals as well recently which is good so we know what we can bring to the table and we just have to prepare properly and turn up on the day.”