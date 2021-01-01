Barrow’s game with Exeter called off due to frozen pitch

Barrow’s home Sky Bet League Two game against Exeter has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Holker Street.

Michael Jolley’s Bluebirds are unable to host the play-off chasing Grecians as freezing temperatures have rendered the playing surface unusable, with further concerns over the viability of Exeter’s approximately 320-mile journey to Cumbria effectively ending any hopes of the match taking place on Saturday.

Barrow said on their official website that a local referee had conducted a pitch inspection at 1pm on Friday before the decision was reached.

A statement read: “Given the national guidelines around coronavirus, it was not felt wise for Exeter to travel north with such a low probability of the game being able to go ahead. No new date has yet been arranged but we will bring you that news as soon as it is confirmed.”