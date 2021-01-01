John Hughes hoping Ross County build on surprise win when they face St Johnstone

Ross County will look to build on their surprise midweek win at Easter Road by claiming their first home league victory since the opening day of the season.

County host St Johnstone on Saturday after getting off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday thanks to a 2-0 victory over Hibernian.

The impressive win ended a six-game losing run and sealed their first victory under new boss John Hughes, and their first in the league since September 19.

Hughes is hopeful his players can use the result in Edinburgh to relaunch their season.

“They are an honest hard-working bunch of boys who have just been suffering, so hopefully this will give us a little kick-start to give us belief and confidence,” he said.

“The boys have given themselves a platform and I’m now seeing what they can do. Not one of them have let me down in terms of effort and commitment.

“And if I can coach them to get them on the ball like we did in the first half at Easter Road then we will be better for it.

“I always say to the players, ‘just keep a focus, don’t look too far in front of yourselves. Make sure you are the best player in training, take on the information we are trying to give you, and then go and do the business’.”