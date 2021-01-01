Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

World of sport celebrates the beginning of 2021 – New Year’s Day sporting social

by Press Association
January 1 2021, 6.09pm Updated: January 1 2021, 8.31pm
Syndicate Post image
Jose Mourinho (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) and Virat Kohli posted New Year messages (Andy Rain/Tim Goode/Martin Rickett/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from the first day of 2021.

Sport

Happy New Year messages were unsurprisingly a big theme of the day.

Cricket

Stuart Broad had an announcement to make.

KP getting in the swing of things.

Football

Happy birthday to Jack Wilshere.

And Shane Duffy.

Abdoulaye Doucoure turned 28.

Thiago Silva was training hard.

Rugby Union

Where there’s a Will…

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was getting ready to rumble, or was that just his stomach?

Another Gary Anderson match, another table issue!

Athletics

Usain Bolt was ‘Living The Dream’.

MMA

Conor McGregor relived one of his greatest knockouts.