World of sport celebrates the beginning of 2021 – New Year’s Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from the first day of 2021.

Sport

Happy New Year messages were unsurprisingly a big theme of the day.

A New Year's Day message to you all from Jose… #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/v8ScyD6zY6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2021 2020 was not an easy year, there’s no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world.But now it’s time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference.Happy New Year!🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/7n1i0ARjiK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 31, 2020 Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! ☺️ Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/EyFcUBLqMi — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let’s carry forward invaluable lessons from last year: to be consciously grateful for things and not take mother nature for granted. To value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones. #HappyNewYear! pic.twitter.com/MJRUaekRfF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2021 Happy New Year to you all, all around the 🌍! Tough year last year for so many, some invaluable lessons learnt for us all… Keep smiling, keep looking after one another, be kind! X — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 1, 2021 Happy New Year 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/9Db4d4hq6Q — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 1, 2021 2020 has been a pretty terrible year for most of us. For me it was a learning experience & a real eye opener to how much I took freedom for granted. I’ve learnt to appreciate life a lot more. Keep smiling, keep being positive & we can make 2021 a huge upgrade. Happy New Year 🥳 pic.twitter.com/cL0aqEXTBK — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) January 1, 2021 Happy New Year! Wishing everyone health and happiness in 2021 ❤️ Looking forward to the first game of the year later 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nkSfcwFCKe — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 1, 2021 The 1st day of 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ is Friday ❤️ Alhamdulillah 🤲🏼May God bless you all with good health and happiness this year! #JummaMubarak #HayirliCumalar pic.twitter.com/J5md00nFrA — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 1, 2021 Happy New Year 😁 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 1, 2021 HNY Everyone. 😁🙌🏻 #2021 🎉 — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley8) January 1, 2021 Happy New Year! 👍🏼🎆 #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/sINdpRzSBk — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) January 1, 2021 To all of u who support me on social media and the ones who know me personally. 2020 came and changed the world as we’ve known it. We will be dissecting this year for decades upon decades to come. In the mean time 2021 won’t be any different if we’re not different…TOGETHER🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2021 Happy new year everybody! Starting all fresh into 2021. May it be a positive one for all of you. Ana & Basti pic.twitter.com/r6HLNKlJiZ — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) January 1, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Roy (@jasonroy20) Happy New Year everyone. Wish you all the best, keep supporting each other and don’t forget to smile every now and then. ❤️ See you around soon. — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) January 1, 2021 Happy New Year!! pic.twitter.com/ea5ASoU86A — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) January 1, 2021

Cricket

Stuart Broad had an announcement to make.

The best way to start 2021 @MollieKing 💍💫 pic.twitter.com/tCb0H6cr4I — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 1, 2021

KP getting in the swing of things.

Football

Happy birthday to Jack Wilshere.

And Shane Duffy.

Abdoulaye Doucoure turned 28.

Thiago Silva was training hard.

Rugby Union

Where there’s a Will…

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was getting ready to rumble, or was that just his stomach?

So here we are. Time to get ready for my match this evening. Looking forward to playing tonight. Thank you for all the messages over the last few days. Time to order my food and then head to Alexandra Palace — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 1, 2021

Another Gary Anderson match, another table issue!

👀 Don't. Touch. Gary's. Table. Have the mind-games started already from Dirk van Duijvenbode? pic.twitter.com/xvnKmp4mbl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2021

Athletics

Usain Bolt was ‘Living The Dream’.

MMA

Conor McGregor relived one of his greatest knockouts.