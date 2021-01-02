David Moyes happy with West Ham players but prepared to make signings

West Ham manager David Moyes has not ruled out dipping into the January transfer market but is more than happy with the way his squad are performing.

The late 1-0 win at Everton moved them to within seven points of leaders Liverpool, who play on Monday, and ended a run of four matches without victory.

Moyes felt taking five points from three matches in six days between Christmas and New Year’s Day represented a reasonable tally but, more importantly, he believes the squad is starting to gel together.

And with the ongoing financial uncertainty surrounding the effects of the coronavirus pandemic the Hammers boss is prepared to stick with the same players for the remainder of the season.

“I think if the right things were there we would try but we are very aware there has been no money coming through the club so everyone should be aware there isn’t the money to do deals,” he said.

“We aren’t ready yet to compete with the top boys but we are putting on a good show when we are playing them. We are coming close.

“We went to Goodison and got a result, which shows how well the players are playing.

“I couldn’t praise the players enough, having to play their third game in six days.

“They have done an incredible job and the level of their fitness and professionalism to be in the best condition is a great credit to them.

“We have added to the squad and those players are contributing. If they don’t contribute they get left aside but when they are coming they are making contributions.”

Michail Antonio came off the bench for the second successive match after a month out with injury to further boost Moyes, who hopes the problem sustained in the warm-up to goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will not be too serious.

“We’re trying to build Micky (Antonio) up and I thought his influence was big when he came on,” added the Hammers boss.

“We’ve been trying to muddle our way through getting results and points (while) missing him and Arthur (Masuaku) but all the boys have played a big part.”

On Fabianski he added: “Lukasz just felt his thigh a little bit, which he had a problem with last season and that changed things around (before kick-off).

“But when you’ve got the programme we have got there is always the chance to pick up injuries.”