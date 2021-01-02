Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rotherham’s game with Cardiff called off due to bad weather

by Press Association
January 2 2021, 2.33pm
Syndicate Post image
Rotherham’s clash with Cardiff was called off (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rotherham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff at the New York Stadium has been postponed due to bad weather.

The game was called off in the interest of player safety following an inspection by referee Andy Davies shortly before 2pm and a conversation with both managers.

Snow in South Yorkshire and the forecast for the rest of the day were both key factors in the decision to postpone the fixture.

