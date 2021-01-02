Hartlepool-Halifax clash postponed

Saturday’s National League match between Hartlepool and Halifax has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Pools said in a statement the match had been called off as the pitch at their Victoria Park ground “was deemed frozen and unplayable” following a morning pitch inspection.
“An announcement of a rearranged fixture will follow in the next few weeks,” the club said.
