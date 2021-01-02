Forest Green’s clash with Oldham abandoned due to fog

Extreme fog caused a second-half abandonment of Forest Green’s home clash against Oldham.

With the game locked at 1-1, the game was plunged into doubt after a blanket of fog engulfed the stadium at the break, forcing the resumption to be put on ice for 40 minutes.

Referee Robert Lewis eventually restarted the game only to call a halt on 58 minutes as conditions worsened.

Earlier, Rovers took the lead on 20 minutes after Aaron Collins missed a chance to put his side ahead inside four minutes. Nicky Cadden picked the pocket of Dylan Fage to burst into the box and plant a rising drive beyond the hapless Lawlor.

Rovers had a 30th-minute penalty appeal dismissed when Oldham captain Carl Piergianni appeared to clip Collins, who arrived at speed in the box.

As the fog descended, Oldham restored parity deep into first-half stoppage-time as Zach Dearnley picked his spot from the edge of the box beyond Luke McGee.

After a delay to the second period, the players returned but play was halted after 13 minutes with the match referee calling over managers Mark Cooper and Harry Kewell to end the game, denying Rovers the chance to top the table.