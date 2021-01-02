Brandon Hanlan and Sam Nicholson net as Bristol Rovers beat Blackpool

First-half goals from Brandon Hanlan and Sam Nicholson saw Bristol Rovers come from behind to beat Blackpool 2-1 in an entertaining League One clash at the Memorial Stadium.

The visitors took a ninth-minute lead when Grant Ward produced a perfect curling cross from the right to the near post where Gary Madine fired into the roof of the net.

Rovers levelled in the 34th minute, Hanlan bending a low shot past Reading loanee Sam Walker with his right foot after accepting a pass from Nicholson.

Two minutes later Nicholson connected sweetly with a left-footed volley from 15 yards and sent the ball arrowing into the top corner for a spectacular strike.

Rovers had the chance to increase their lead just after the break when Ward was penalised for handball, but Hanlan’s penalty was well saved by Walker, diving to his right.

Blackpool were the better side for much of the game and created enough chances to win. But some poor finishing and late Jordi Van Stappershoef saves meant they left with nothing to show for their efforts.