Jordan Ngalo earns draw for strugglers Weymouth against Eastleigh

Jordan Ngalo’s second-half equaliser denied Eastleigh a first Vanarama National League victory since December 1 as struggling Weymouth earned a 1-1 home draw.

The hosts had a good chance to take the lead inside the opening two minutes but Cody Cooke saw his close-range effort kept out by a smart save from visiting goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

It was Eastleigh who broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when defender Michael Green latched on to Sam Smart’s cross and fired in.

Brennan Camp made a vital block to prevent Eastleigh from extending their lead in the 73rd minute before Weymouth went down the other end and pulled themselves level through Ngalo a minute later.

Eastleigh went close to scoring a late winner as substitute Dan Smith clattered the bar in the 90th minute but they had to settle for a share of the points.