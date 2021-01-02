Ryan Colcough grabs leveller as Altrincham recover to force draw at Stockport

A late Altrincham resurgence saw them claim a point from a 2-2 Vanarama National League draw with Stockport.

The latter side got off the mark in the fifth minute, with Macauley Southam-Hales finding Alex Reid and the Hatters’ striker firing the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-0.

The hosts’ lead was then extended in the 56th minute when John Rooney took a shot from 20 yards out, curving the ball into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Altrincham continued to press, however, with Yusifu Ceesay capitalising on Connor Hampson’s hard work to tap in a 71st-minute effort.

The visitors then produced an equaliser five minutes later as Ryan Colcough took aim from a distance and found his target, salvaging a point for his club.