Luke Wilkinson’s last-gasp goal earns Yeovil comeback win over leaders Torquay

Luke Wilkinson’s last-minute effort saw Yeovil come from behind to steal a 2-1 victory over National League leaders Torquay at Huish Park.

The Glovers had been dismantled 6-1 by the same opponents on Boxing Day, but came close to taking the lead at home when Wilkinson’s header hit the crossbar just before the interval.

Torquay responded immediately after the restart with the opening goal from Aaron Nemane, and that looked enough until Josh Neufville pulled the home side level with just three minutes left.

Wilkinson then struck the decisive blow in stoppage time, heading home Carl Dickinson’s corner to make it back-to-back wins for Darren Sarll’s team.