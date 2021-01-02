Crawley win first ever league meeting against Bolton

George Francomb’s second-half goal earned in-form Crawley a 1-0 win in their first ever league meeting with hosts Bolton.

John Yems’ side, who next face Leeds in the FA Cup third round, are up to sixth in Sky Bet League Two and are unbeaten in nine matches.

Skipper Francomb’s fourth goal of the season after 61 minutes rounded off a superb move which included an assist from the excellent Tom Nichols.

But Wanderers, who finished with 10 men after Reiss Greenidge’s red card in added time, will wonder how they did not equalise in the final half hour.

Top scorer Eoin Doyle struck the post while Crawley keeper Glenn Morris protected the visitors’ lead with a series of fine saves.

His best moment 10 minutes from time denied Nathan Delfouneso’s close-range shot while he also kept out efforts from Doyle, Harry Brockbank and Gethin Jones while George Thomason missed from yards out.

Crawley though, adding another road trip success to recent wins at Leyton Orient and Forest Green, were the better side when Francomb netted.

The captain hit the woodwork in the first half while Wanderers’ veteran goalie Matt Gilks denied Ashley Nadesan, Jack Powell and Sam Matthews.