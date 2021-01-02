Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink given glimpse of Burton task by ruthless Oxford

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was given a glimpse of the task at hand at Burton as Oxford cruised to a 5-1 win to make it four straight league wins for Karl Robinson’s men.

Hasselbaink was named manager for a second time on Friday night but Matty Taylor set the ball rolling on nine minutes, lobbing over Kieran O’Hara from outside the box after being sent clear by Josh Ruffels.

Oxford doubled their lead after 18 minutes, Sam Long working the ball to Olamide Shodipo on the edge of the box and the QPR loanee unerringly finding the top corner with a superb curling effort.

The same combination created the U’s third on the half hour. Long getting to the byline and cutting the ball back for Shodipo to slide the ball into the bottom corner.

Albion gave themselves hope five minutes before half time when Stephen Quinn’s deflected effort came back off the post to give Kane Hemmings a tap-in for the 100th League goal of his career.

Ruffels made it 4-1 on 56 minutes rifling in a 25-yard effort and the left back completed the scoring six minutes later converting another Long cross.