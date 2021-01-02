Carlisle top of the table after win at Walsall

Carlisle went top of League Two as a 2-0 win at Walsall dealt the hosts a third straight defeat.

The Cumbrians capitalised on call-offs for Newport and Forest Green as goals from Omari Patrick and Josh Kayode moved them a point clear at the summit.

United’s early superiority was rewarded 26 minutes in as a fine move ended with Taylor Charters teeing up Patrick to take a touch in the box and lash into the far top corner.

The Cumbrians almost had a second as Kayode latched on to a long ball but Saddlers keeper Liam Roberts tipped away the striker’s attempted lob.

Walsall winger Wes McDonald’s solo run and shot forced Carlisle keeper Paul Farman into his only save of note after the break.

But Carlisle continued to look the better side and Walsall needed a Dan Scarr goal-line clearance to deny Charters after Roberts spilled a high free-kick into his path.

United sealed the points after 78 minutes as Joe Riley’s cross found Kayode, who scuffed past Roberts from 12 yards.