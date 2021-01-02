Ricky Miller hits debut winner as Aldershot take victory at Woking

Ricky Miller had a debut to remember as Aldershot moved into play-off contention in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at derby rivals Woking.

The striker came off the bench and netted the winner in the 72nd minute after signing for the Shots on Friday.

Woking duo Josh Davison and Jamar Loza both had efforts saved by Mitch Walker in the first half.

Home goalkeeper Craig Ross kept his side in the game, keeping out Alfie Whittingham’s header from Mohamed Bettamer’s cross and then denying Miller from close range.

But he could not keep Miller at bay for long, with the former Dover player stabbing home from close range 11 minutes after coming on to leave Aldershot two points off the top seven.