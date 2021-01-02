Lee Johnson disappointed with lack of quality as Sunderland draw at Northampton

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson was disappointed with his side’s lack of quality in the final third following a drab Sky Bet League One goalless draw against Northampton on Saturday.

The Black Cats, playing their first match in over two weeks due to an outbreak of coronavirus, created only one-clear chance throughout the 90 minutes when Charlie Wyke scooped the ball over from close range late on.

“Obviously, with the way they play, it’s very direct and the pitch is conducive to a direct game and not a footballing game – and there were also no ballboys,” said Johnson.

“It’s those little things and we knew the ball wouldn’t be in play anywhere near as much as we needed it to be to build a rhythm.

“But when we did have those good moments, particularly down the flanks in the first half, we could have produced a bit more quality.

“I can only really remember Charlie’s header early on and (Aiden) McGeady’s delivery for (Josh) Scowen at the far post in the first half and Charlie should also have scored in the second half when he’s three or four yards from goal.

“Apart from that, there wasn’t an awful lot. They condensed the pitch and play very direct and it’s important to score the first goal because it forces them to come out, but we weren’t able.

“It’s hard to tell if the break had any impact but I don’t think it was about endeavour or a will to win, we just lacked a little bit of quality in key moments and that’s a little bit of a repeat from the season.”

Sunderland stay 11th in the table while Northampton remain 19th but moved a further point clear of the relegation zone.

“That’s four points from two games this week and I’m pleased with that,” said Cobblers manager Keith Curle. “It was a hard-fought encounter and we were very competitive in the game.

“I can remember they had one header in the first half when our defensive line dropped too soon and Charlie Wyke had a clear header at goal but apart from that, I didn’t feel as if they opened us up at all.

“We had one skirmish at the end when Sam Hoskins had a snapshot in the box and that could have ended up in the back of the net, but I don’t think either team dominated in the opposition’s 18-yard box.

“We can take great credit for that because I thought we defended very well. There’s a willingness to defend our goal and protect our goalkeeper and both defences came out on top.

“We conceded 11 goals in our previous four matches but I think the experience of Alan Sheehan and the addition of Lloyd Jones has certainly helped us and Shaun McWilliams did an excellent job of protecting the back three.”