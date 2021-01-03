Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer backs Danny Rogers to put own goal blunder behind him

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer has backed Danny Rogers to put his own goal blunder behind him.

The goalkeeper cost his side two points when he carried the ball over his goal line to gift St Mirren a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Dyer admits the only thing for it is for Rogers and the rest of his squad to “dust themselves down” and prepare to take on Hamilton next weekend.

He said: “We were comfortable and Danny looked comfortable up until that point. Everything that came his way he handled until that last little bit. And then maybe it just comes down to decision-making.

“I’m not a goalie or a goalie coach so what he should do in that situation only he and the goalie coach will know. But we have to dust ourselves down and go again next week.

“We have another tough game against Hamilton and we’ll look to put it right. But it’s another game unbeaten. We went five or six games without winning and now it’s four points in a week.”

Kilmarnock had gone in front through Danny Whitehall’s first-half goal. And Dyer said it would help the striker’s prospects of earning a new deal.

He added: “Danny has had two full games in the league and scored two goals. He leads the line quite well. He’s still got a lot to learn but he’s done himself no harm.”

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is waiting for news on Richard Tait after he had to be replaced midway through the game.

The defender was caught by Rogers’ knee as they contested a high ball and could not continue.

Goodwin said: “Richard took a sore one and he will have a slight concussion I would imagine. We will manage that over the next few days and follow the correct protocol. But he seems okay and was nice and bright in the dressing room after the game.”

Goodwin felt his team put enough into the contest at Rugby Park to merit their point.

He added: “The surface was difficult so both sets of players deserve great credit as the game was touch and go.

“On the balance, Killie were better in the first half, we were better in the second. Neither keeper had a lot to do and a point was probably fair. This is a difficult venue so we are delighted with that.”