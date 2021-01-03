Wigan’s next two fixtures postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Wigan have announced their next two games have been postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Sky Bet League One matches away to AFC Wimbledon and at home against Hull, which were scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday respectively, are now to be played on revised dates.

The Latics said in a statement on their official website: “We informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil our next two fixtures following several positive Covid-19 tests and the requirements for our players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and government guidance, in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

❌ Statement | Due to several positive COVID-19 test results in our squad and the requirements for our players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and government guidance, we have informed the EFL we will be unable to fulfil our next two fixtures.#wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 3, 2021

“We now wish for a safe and speedy recovery to all those who are affected. The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

“Revised dates for the fixtures will be confirmed in due course.”

It means Wigan have had three successive games postponed, with the match at Swindon that was scheduled for Saturday being called off due to a frozen pitch.