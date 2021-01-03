Gerwyn Price overcomes late wobble to win PDC World Championship

Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson 7-3 on Sunday evening to become the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship.

The 35-year-old also becomes the new world number one after holding his nerve in a thrilling contest against two-time champion Anderson at Alexandra Palace.

Price stormed into a 5-1 lead in their best-of-13 final and, although he faltered with the title in sight, Anderson failed to capitalise.

𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗪𝗬𝗡 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 🏆 He becomes the World Number one and the first ever Welsh PDC World Champion, beating Gary Anderson 7-3 to win his first world title 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/QyOpJCrbAZ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2021

And after missing 11 match darts, Price took his 12th opportunity by hitting double five to clinch victory.