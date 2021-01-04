Port Vale sack manager John Askey

Port Vale have dismissed manager John Askey and his assistant Dave Kevan after winning only one of their last 12 Sky Bet League Two fixtures.

A 4-0 loss at Mansfield on Saturday proved the final straw for the former Macclesfield boss, who took over at Vale Park in February 2019.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent and having been a youth team player at the club, the 56-year-old described his appointment as “coming home” and staved off the threat of relegation in his first campaign.

Last season Vale finished eighth on points per game when the term was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following three consecutive league wins in October, Vale were firmly in the play-off picture again, but they lost their next five games in the division after an embarrassing FA Cup first-round exit to King’s Lynn.

A high-scoring victory over Bolton on December 5 provided Askey with some respite, but three defeats from their last four matches over the festive period has resulted in a change of management.

A club statement read: “Port Vale have today parted company with manager John Askey and assistant manager Dave Kevan.

“First-team coach Danny Pugh takes charge of the first team until further notice.

“The Port Vale board of directors would like to thank John and Dave for their service to the club and wish them all the best for the future.”

Vale’s reverse last weekend left them 17th in the table and only five points off the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s home match with Grimsby.