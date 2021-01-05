Middlesbrough sign former Millwall and Motherwell goalkeeper Jordan Archer

Middlesbrough have signed goalkeeper Jordan Archer until the end of the season following his departure from Motherwell.

Archer, 27, has been signed as cover for Dejan Stojanovic, who has left the Riverside to join German club St Pauli on loan.

Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club’s official website: “I’ve looked at Jordan the last few years. Ever since he was at Millwall, he’s a player I’ve liked.

“Dejan made it clear to me that he wants to go and play to try and get in the Austria team for the Euros and reluctantly I agreed to that.

“I thought why not give Jordan the opportunity to show us what he can do over the next few months and I’m delighted to have him on board.”

Archer made four appearances for Motherwell after signing a short-term contract with them in October.

After progressing through Tottenham’s academy, he made over 150 appearances in all competitions for Millwall before departing in 2019, and has since had spells at Oxford and Fulham.