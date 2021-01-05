Edinson Cavani still suspended for Manchester United

Edinson Cavani is suspended for Manchester United’s Carabao Cup semi-final against rivals Manchester City.

The 33-year-old striker serves the second match of a three-game ban handed down by the Football Association for using a racial term in a social media post.

Long-term absentee Phil Jones remains sidelined but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has no other injury concerns, which means Victor Lindelof should return from a back complaint.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus could be back for City after completing a period of isolation following positive Covid-19 tests announced on Christmas Day.

However, Ferran Torres, Ederson, Tommy Doyle and Eric Garcia are all still out.

Aymeric Laporte missed Sunday’s win over Chelsea with a minor hamstring problem and remains doubtful, as does Nathan Ake who was not fit enough to return from a muscle injury at the weekend.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Mengi, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Williams, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, James, Pellistri, Fernandes, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Ighalo.

Manchester City provisional squad: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Carson, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Aguero, Palmer, Mbete, Harwood-Bernabe, Delap, Walker, Ake, Laporte, Jesus.