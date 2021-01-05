Rice quick on the draw and KP on safari – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 5.

Football

Marcus Rashford shared some positivity as the country started its latest lockdown.

Sometimes you just have to smile…Hope everyone is feeling ok today, onwards and upwards, we’ll beat this soon enough just stay positive ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2QhAGUldYB — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 5, 2021

As did Nigel Adkins.

Jordan Henderson called for improvements at Liverpool.

Not the way we wanted to start the new year but we keep going like we always do. Down to us to change it. pic.twitter.com/33oMhKqgT7 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 5, 2021

The likeness is uncanny…

I like it 👍🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/t7PgI90bqb — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) January 5, 2021

Vinnie Jones turned 56.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinnie Jones (@thevinniejones) Happy birthday @VinnieJones65 #AFCW 🏆⚽ pic.twitter.com/h4ixtLpckt — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) January 5, 2021

Phil Neville stayed positive.

Morning – first day of full lockdown stay safe and stay positive everyone we will all have the vaccine soon and life will then get better – help and support the most vulnerable and be thankful we have the best doctors and nurses in the world @NHS — Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) January 5, 2021

Jesse Lingard to make Turf Moor a ‘happy place’?

I promise you, I have not been on the booze again… https://t.co/PHlsolC9RB — Jordan North (@jordannorth1) January 5, 2021

Shots fired to Messi and Ronaldo…

Andrea Radrizzani is loving life in charge of Leeds.

Yesterday marked the 4th anniversary of my initial investment in @LUFC. I want to thank all of those who have sent me so many amazing messages of support. I love this club and everyone who works so hard for it every day. Can't wait to make more memories together. #LUFC #MOT pic.twitter.com/BG0IiHbcku — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) January 5, 2021

Big game Drogba.

Cricket

Stuart Broad relished getting out on the field.

Life in quarantine’s not all bad.

Arrived in Sri Lanka, looking forward to the series ahead. Nice views to get us through hotel quarantine in our rooms 😁🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/FcYMBAsMSu — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 5, 2021

The greatest single of all time?

The Lion King.

Jimmy Neesham hailed Kane Williamson.

I’m on holiday but I swear I just heard some bleating from down south 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 5, 2021

Virat Kohli was happy to be in the gym.

Formula One

McLaren’s Lando Norris tested positive.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn scooped an award.

Tyson Fury was loving the snow.

STARTED TO SNOW ❄️🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uaChDKmOJC — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 5, 2021

Golf

We could all do with being a bit more like Miguel Angel Jimenez as he turns 57.

Feliz cumpleaños @majimenez1964 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Rq4L5wpbWw — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 5, 2021 Today is all about this man 👋 Enjoy your day, @majimenez1964! pic.twitter.com/PUB3EQKbBi — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) January 5, 2021

Tennis

Karolina Pliskova was ready to go.

Let the game begin! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/xW53zy0xVj — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) January 5, 2021

Darts

Rob Cross had fire in his belly.