Solihull turn tables on Chesterfield with stoppage-time winner

Solihull exacted swift revenge over Chesterfield as Kyle Hudlin’s stoppage-time header sealed a 2-1 National League victory.

Three days after going down 1-0 to the same opponents, Solihull came from behind to end the visitors’ three-game winning run.

Chesterfield started well, with Tom Denton sending an early header over, and he made no mistake in the 36th minute as he nodded home a Jak McCourt delivery.

Tom Whelan shot over and Akwasi Asante’s shot crashed off the inside of a post but Solihull levelled in the 61st minute as Joe Sbarra turned home the rebound after Justin Donawa’s header was saved by Kyle Letheren.

Chesterfield had chances to restore their lead, with Curtis Weston denied by goalkeeper Ryan Boot and Josef Yarney’s header cleared off the line. Solihull’s Kyle Storer had an effort ruled out but they grabbed the winner in the third minute of added time as Hudlin flicked home a header from James Ward’s corner.