Burnley chairman hints that partnership with American club could be on the cards

New Burnley chairman Alan Pace believes a partnership with an American club could be on the cards in the future.

Pace is the managing partner of the Delaware-based ALK Capital investment group, which completed its takeover of the Clarets on New Year’s Eve.

Pace discussed his vision for Burnley during a lengthy online press conference on Tuesday, and boosting the club’s profile internationally is one of his targets.

The idea of partnering with another club had already been raised and, asked if that could be a Major League Soccer team, Pace said: “Yes, it’s crossed our minds.

“There’s probably some opportunities, especially in America, for Burnley that I can see that would be really great going forward. I’d like to see that.”

Pace was formerly chief executive of MLS outfit Real Salt Lake and ALK were close to taking over Sheffield United in 2019.

The 53-year-old, who has homes in London and New York, expects to spend 80 per cent of his time in Lancashire and has held his first meeting with manager Sean Dyche.

Asked if the long-serving boss was what he had expected, Pace, a committed Mormon, said: “Not exactly.

“He asked me a question that I really didn’t think he would ask. He knew of my religion and how I felt about drinking – we don’t drink – and he asked does that apply to him. No, it doesn’t.

“I loved our conversation, I think he’s a great guy. I didn’t really know what to expect. You hear him in the press conference, you hear a raspy voice, it’s a little firm.

“I found him lovely. I think he’s a great guy. I think there’s a lot of stuff that we are probably going to get on with very, very well and I hope he feels the same way.”