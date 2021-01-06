Wigan recall striker Callum Lang from Motherwell loan spell

Wigan have recalled striker Callum Lang from his loan spell at Motherwell.

Since joining the Scottish Premiership side in July 2020, the 22-year-old has scored five goals and gained experience of European football when playing in the Europa League.

The loan period was the fourth undertaken by Lang, who has represented Morecambe, Oldham and Shrewsbury after coming through the youth ranks at Latics.

“I am looking forward to the games, I can’t wait for the games to come back because I think I have got a massive point to prove at the club,” he told the club website.

“It’s really nice to be back; it feels like a long time but I come back to a squad that is full of players and staff that I have been with since I was a kid really.

“I really enjoyed the start to the season that we had at Motherwell; it was a good experience for me, I got to play in Europe as well, which was exciting.

“I want to bring that experience back to Wigan with me; I know a lot of the lads, we have a young team but – similar to myself – it’s a group that wants to work hard and make a career in the game. We will all be fighting for the shirt.”