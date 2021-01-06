No Scottish Football Association investigation into Celtic’s trip to Dubai

The Scottish Football Association will not investigate Celtic’s mid-season trip to Dubai, the PA news agency understands.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioned the purpose of the Parkhead club’s trip and also felt that some photographs she had seen from the Hoops’ training camp suggested the squad may not be complying with social-distancing guidelines.

However, the SFA believes there is no need to look into Celtic’s decision to go on the trip which all relevant authorities signed off in November when the Scottish Professional Football League agreed to push back their Premiership match against Hibernian to Monday, January 11.

Celtic stated on Monday that they had received Scottish Government approval for their mid-season trip following criticism of the timing of their excursion, two days before Scotland went into lockdown from already strict restrictions.

It is possible that the compliance officer could raise a complaint but that remains to be seen.

Celtic flew out to Dubai just hours after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Ibrox left them 19 points behind Premiership leaders Rangers, albeit they have three games in hand.