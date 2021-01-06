St Mirren forward Junior Morais joins Boreham Wood on loan

Junior Morias has joined Boreham Wood on loan from St Mirren until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old forward joined the Buddies from Northampton Town on a two-year-deal in August 2019.

Morais scored twice in 47 appearances for the Paisley club, but has failed to find the net in 18 outings this season.

The move is subject to international clearance and a statement on St Mirren’s official website concluded: “Everyone at St Mirren would like to wish Junior all the best during his loan spell.”